Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $462,120. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. 202,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.