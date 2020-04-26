Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce sales of $118.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $123.78 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $169.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $499.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $553.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $444.59 million, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $534.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 22.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 39.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 377,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 107,012 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 30.9% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter.

CLB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,756. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $70.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $664.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 2.35.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

