Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.50. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRTO. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 237,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,491. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $617.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Criteo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Criteo by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $12,287,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

