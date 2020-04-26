Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $790.18 Million

Brokerages expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to report $790.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $789.20 million to $792.00 million. Godaddy posted sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,842 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,010 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Godaddy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,271. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Godaddy has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $82.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

