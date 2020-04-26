Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.95 Million

Brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to post sales of $208.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the lowest is $200.02 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $216.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $840.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.01 million to $864.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $836.71 million, with estimates ranging from $800.60 million to $882.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 35,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,989. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.97.

The firm also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

