Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Smart Global posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smart Global.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays lowered Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Smart Global from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Smart Global by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Smart Global by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smart Global by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 261,274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth about $7,757,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

SGH stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 287,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.34.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.