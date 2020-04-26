Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post $282.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.40 million and the highest is $294.60 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $248.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.71. 494,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.68 and its 200-day moving average is $297.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $340.80.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,165.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

