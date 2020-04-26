Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $9.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $11.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $12.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UHS traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 470,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.