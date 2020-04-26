Zacks: Analysts Set $2.75 Price Target for Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU)

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Alexco Resource’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alexco Resource an industry rank of 139 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:AXU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 1,500,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,218. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

