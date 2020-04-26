Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is ($0.99). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 112.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,980. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $307.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

In other news, Director Noah A. Elbogen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

