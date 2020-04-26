Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. BWX Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The company had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $51.71. 521,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,898. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $167,250. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,802,000 after acquiring an additional 714,100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after buying an additional 533,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after buying an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,784,000 after buying an additional 210,634 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 157,526 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

