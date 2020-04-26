Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce sales of $8.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.48 billion and the highest is $8.92 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $34.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.28 billion to $37.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.88 billion to $39.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

NYSE HON traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,408. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,660,000 after acquiring an additional 167,659 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.