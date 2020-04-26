Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $1.18. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

PAG stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 248,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.