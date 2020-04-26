Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.63. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,374 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,004,115.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $122,871.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,907.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,149 shares of company stock worth $10,346,585 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,494. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

