Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Varex Imaging reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

VREX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. 225,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $906.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

In other news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,936,000. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 129,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Varex Imaging by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 106,906 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

