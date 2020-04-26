Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $454.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zillow Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,239. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $66.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 475.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

