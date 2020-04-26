Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.04. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. 380,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,510. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.