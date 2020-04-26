Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.04. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. 380,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,510. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

