Zacks: Brokerages Expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Godaddy reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of GDDY traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.39. 794,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $82.30.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,657.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,842 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,010. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,633,000 after buying an additional 86,784 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 15,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the third quarter valued at $11,012,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

