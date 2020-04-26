Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.05. Welltower reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

WELL stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. 3,338,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,237. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

