Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 59.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 84.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,338,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

