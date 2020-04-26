Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) to Hold

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Get Aware alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATCO. TheStreet cut Aware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aware from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of ATCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 283,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,152. Aware has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.61 million.

About Aware

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aware (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.