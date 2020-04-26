Zacks Investment Research Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of USNA traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 277,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,689. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.69. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.38.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $176,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,501.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $165,367.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

