Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VBIV. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.65.

VBIV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 9,802,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,572,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 62.93% and a negative net margin of 2,467.94%. Research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 61,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

