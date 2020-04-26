Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Lifull alerts:

Shares of Lifull stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Lifull has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lifull will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lifull

Lifull Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL HOME'S PRO a communication platform; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; and Trovit, an aggregation Website.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifull (NXCLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifull and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.