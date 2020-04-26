Zacks Investment Research Lowers Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Standard Chartered from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

