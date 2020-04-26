Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Strong-Buy

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

NYSE:POR traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,761. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

