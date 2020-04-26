Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to “Buy”

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SEGXF stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.