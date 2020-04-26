Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ CLUB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,355. Town Sports International has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Town Sports International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Town Sports International stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Town Sports International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

