Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $20.34. 522,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $418.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -2.31.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 106.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vapotherm by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 68,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vapotherm by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at $12,198,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

