Zacks: Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Given $30.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Iterum Therapeutics an industry rank of 10 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRBO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned about 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRBO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,176. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

