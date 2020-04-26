Zacks: MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) Given $13.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.18) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MRI Interventions an industry rank of 26 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRI Interventions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MRI Interventions in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE:CLPT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,706. MRI Interventions has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MRI Interventions stock. Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in shares of MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. MRI Interventions accounts for 0.4% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mayo Clinic owned 0.30% of MRI Interventions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MRI Interventions Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

