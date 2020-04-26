Zcoin Price Reaches $4.09 on Major Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Zcoin has a market cap of $40.87 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.09 or 0.00053563 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Coinroom, CoinExchange and TDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,641.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.02567430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.03172505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00583405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00798493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00080912 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00025722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00585177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,984,643 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Huobi, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Koinex, BX Thailand, Binance, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, TDAX, Indodax and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

