Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and LBank. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $351,190.52 and $1,157.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.55 or 0.02559093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00213910 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

