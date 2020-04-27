ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $280.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $249.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.56.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.45. 472,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,398. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.17. ANSYS has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.