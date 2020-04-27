Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Sidoti currently has $41.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.04. 175,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,778. The company has a market capitalization of $816.08 million, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.21. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.84 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

