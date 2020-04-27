Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
ASUR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Asure Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.79.
NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. 56,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,170. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.
In related news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 493.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.
