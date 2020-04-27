Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Asure Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.79.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. 56,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,170. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Asure Software had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 493.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

