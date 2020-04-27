Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. Barnes Group also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.20-0.30 EPS.

Shares of B stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 10.66%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on B shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sidoti cut their price target on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.38.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

