Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th.

ZAG traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.38. 42,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,066. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.02. Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf has a 1 year low of C$14.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.15.

