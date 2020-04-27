Cfra Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $172.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective reduced by Cfra from $190.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.48.

UNP traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $156.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

