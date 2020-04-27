Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of CSH.UN stock traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.67. 602,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,021. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$15.79. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,722.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.04.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director W. Brent Binions bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$152,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,825 shares in the company, valued at C$877,321.25.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

