Collective Growth Corp. Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (CGROU)

Collective Growth Corp. (CGROU) plans to raise $150 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, May 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 15,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $190.1 million.

Cantor served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Collective Growth Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We initially intend to focus our search for target businesses on companies operating in the Federally permissible cannabinoid industry which are compliant with all applicable laws and regulations within the jurisdictions in which they are located or operate. In particular, we will not invest in or consummate a business combination with a target business that we determine has been operating, or whose business plan is to operate, in violation of U.S. federal laws, including the U.S. Controlled Substances Act. “.

Collective Growth Corp. was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 1805 West Avenue, Austin, TX 78701, US and can be reached via phone at (512) 358-9085.

