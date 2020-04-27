Credit Suisse Group Lowers PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of PRYMY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 19,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,397. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

