Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.40. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

