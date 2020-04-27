Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $236.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,226,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,520,500. Apple has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,237.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.42 and its 200 day moving average is $276.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

