Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 30.17%.

Shares of GCBC opened at $20.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GCBC shares. ValuEngine cut Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Greene County Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

