Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Cfra

Cfra lowered shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hershey from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.26.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.26. Hershey has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at $23,882,661.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,511. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.