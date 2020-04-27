KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut KERING S A/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KERING S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of PPRUY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 46,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.03. KERING S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $67.85.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.