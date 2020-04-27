KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. KONE OYJ/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS KNYJY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.16. 9,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,196. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

