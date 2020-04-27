KS Bancorp (OTCBB:KSBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KS Bancorp (OTCBB:KSBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

KS Bancorp has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $34.00.

About KS Bancorp

KS Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for KS Bank, Inc that provides a range of community banking services to consumers and businesses. The company offers personal deposit accounts, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products, including personal, home mortgage, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards.

