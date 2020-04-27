Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.92. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lumentum from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

LITE traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 774,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,882. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -983.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Lumentum by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

